NewsMax:

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers…”

A Fox reporter at a Texas affiliate surprised her network in a live hit Monday, saying she has been working with Project Veritas on secret recordings of her network.

Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker was set to deliver a report on a Texas heat wave, but instead teased her complaint of being “muzzled” by Fox Corp., telling viewers she has been secretly working with Project Veritas, an investigative reporting group seeking to expose behind the scenes allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse – mostly targeting left-leaning media like NBC and CNN.

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers,” she said in the video of her live hit that was circulating on social media Monday night. “And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.

“I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas that is going to help put that out [Tuesday], so tune into them.”

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe posted a tease for the interview with Hecker on his Telegram page:

“WORLD EXCLUSIVE: TOMORROW, Project Veritas introduces you to Ivory Hecker, who blew the whistle on her own news network where she is currently employed as a Television Reporter. Ivory has a story to tell. She claims to have witnessed corruption and censorship first hand. Best of all, she got it on tape. Stay tuned for the recordings of her superiors and colleagues, tomorrow. “There are those who’ve had enough. Who live like they’re dying. There are going to be hundreds more of them. Thousands who exhibit a special form of moral courage, follow their conscience and record what happens with a hidden camera to observe behaviors for the world to see. BE BRAVE. DO SOMETHING. If not us, who? If not now, when? Veritastips@protonmail.com”

More at NewsMax