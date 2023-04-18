Fox News has settled Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch-owned organization, averting a lengthy, expensive and certain to be embarrassing trial.

“The parties have resolved their case,” Delaware Superior Court judge, Eric M. Davis just told the court, offering no details. News of the settlement was strategically made public right before Wall Street ceased trading for the day.

Fox paid Dominion $787.5 million under the deal, lawyers for the company said afterwards outside the courtroom. “Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees and the customers we serve,” added Dominion CEO John Poulos. “Nothing can make up for that.”

READ MORE