Fox News and Tucker Carlson have parted ways. The rest of the network seems thrilled.

“Pure joy,” one Fox reporter told Rolling Stone of their reaction to the split. “No one is untouchable. It’s a great day for America, and for the real journalists who work hard every day to deliver the news at Fox.”

“It was a good move to part ways with Tucker,” added a producer. “He knowingly spread lies throughout his time at Fox, but I fear management will replace him with someone who is just like him … so there probably won’t be any real change.”

“Good riddance,” said a network correspondent. “For a while there it seemed like he was running the network. This clearly is a message that he’s not. In the interim, it’s a morale boost, that’s for sure.”

Fox announced the move in a press release on Monday. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” Carlson, who renewed his contract in 2021 and was paid about $20 million a year, will be paid out for the rest of his contract, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Harris Faulkner announced the move on air, essentially reading the press release but adding that the parting was “mutual,” although multiple outlets have reported that Carlson wasn’t informed that he’d lost his show until Monday morning. Fox said in its announcement that Carlson’s last program was last Friday and that Fox News Tonight will begin airing in Carlson’s old time slot until a new host is named.

