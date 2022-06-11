Newsmax

Fox News stunned its audience Friday after it aired a sympathetic transgender story about a biological girl who had “transitioned” beginning at the age of 5 to become a boy. As part of Fox News’s special series called “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” Fox correspondent Bryan Llenas featured a Southern California family who decided to help make their female child a transgender boy named Ryland, now 14. Ryland’s parents, Jeff and Hillary Whittington, encouraged their biological female child to identify as a male from around the age of 5, with an informal transition. Fox reported that a year later – at around 6 years of age – the child had a “coming out” to family, classmates and others. Ryland’s mother told Fox even before Ryland could speak she could see in his infant eyes how “painful it was for him to even wear feminine clothes.” Shortly after the Fox report aired, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro slammed Fox for airing the pro-transgender segment as a “complete betrayal.” “Every element of this [Fox News] video is propagandistic, dangerous garbage,” Shapiro said.

