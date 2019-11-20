RED STATE:

A short while ago, Adam Schiff and his posse took a break from the impeachment charade.

Rep. Devin Nunes: "For those of you watching at home, that was not a bathroom break. That was actually a chance for the Democrats to go out and hold a press conference." #sondlandtestimony pic.twitter.com/Czf9TIP8Ol November 20, 2019

That’s right, they adjourned the hearing to hold a news conference. I admit that it has a lot more panache than his previous method of slipping out of closed-door hearings and phoning CNN’s Manu Raju and giving him running commentary.

This is what he had to say.

Schiff on Sondland confirming the quid pro quo: "the conditioning of official acts (a meeting and aid), for something of great value to the president. It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, and other potential high crimes and misdemeanors." pic.twitter.com/F2XySgF7iQ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 20, 2019

The “bribery” is the allegation that Trump’s meeting with Zelensky was contingent upon Ukraine announcing investigations of Burisma and corruption. That is simply wrong and the Supreme Court has said so.

.@RepAdamSchiff tries to define a White House meeting as an "official act" so he can meet the elements of "bribery." It's ridiculous. If that's bribery, indict every Democrat and Republican donor who maxed out to get invited to the White House Christmas party. #ImpeachmentInquiry — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 20, 2019

Ken Starr, who is providing analysis of the proceedings on FoxNews, weighed in. This is how the media reported it. In this case, it was Fox’s own Jennifer Griffin:

That took off and soon various progressive mouthbreathers were commenting on the subject:

Wow, Ken Starr making a strong case for obstruction and contempt of Congress charges on Fox right now. Cites Nixon. Says he's changed his mind on these proceedings. "It's over. There will be articles on impeachment." — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) November 20, 2019

This is what Starr actually said.

This description of what was said is wrong



Starr was talking about Chairman Adam Schiff’s words



Starr: “Substantively, what we heard from the Chairman just now is ‘it’s over,’ I mean this is his position, ‘we now know that the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’” https://t.co/aR5Al1EDx7 pic.twitter.com/0BLKNwiGcQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 20, 2019