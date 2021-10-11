Newsmax

The orchestrator of Fox News’ early call of Arizona in the last presidential election is coming back to run the network’s decision desk for the 2022 midterms and 2024 elections. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that Decision Desk Director Arnon Mishkin will be rehired to be in charge of upcoming election coverage. Fox stirred outrage from its viewers when it called Arizona just minutes after polls closed on election night 2020, while still failing to call Florida for then-President Donald Trump, even though voting had closed almost two hours earlier. Mishkin, a longtime Democrat operative who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and donated to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, quickly drew the ire of the Trump campaign for his Arizona decision. Trump won Florida handily, but almost all major news outlets said Arizona was too close to call and waited for days before making the call for Joe Biden. Political experts such as Dick Morris said Fox’s early call for Arizona was an attempt to squelch the view Trump could still win if recounts in states like Wisconsin and Georgia were successful. Trump has long pointed to Fox News’ Arizona call for Biden as a watershed moment on election night. Mishkin’s re-hiring appears to fit Fox’s new approach to distance itself from its more conservative base.

