Hundreds of thousands of once loyal Fox News viewers are leaving the network in droves following Tucker Carlson’s firing.

Those viewers are apparently abandoning the network as they look for something fresh in his old time slot.

Fox drew 1.33 million viewers for hastily arranged replacement show Fox News Tonight hosted by Brian Kilmeade in Carlson’s old 8pm slot on Wednesday night.

It put Fox firmly in second place to liberal network MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who had 1.38 million tune in Wednesday, in a competition Carlson used to easily dominate, the Nielsen ratings company said.

Carlson offered his own alternative to both Kilmeade and Hayes on Wednesday, posting a two-minute monologue on Twitter at 8pm. By Thursday night, that video has been viewed 70 million times, according to the social media site.

