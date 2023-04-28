After Tucker Carlson’s departure this week from Fox News, Fox’s ratings have tanked.



In fact, Fox’s ratings in the key 8pm ET hour have fallen by 59% as of this past Wednesday, according to Nielsen.

Tucker Carlson had 3.2 million average viewers before he was fired.

On Wednesday, Nielsen reported just 1.3 million viewers for Fox.



Meanwhile, Newsmax’s ratings are soaring.

