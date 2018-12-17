MEDIAITE:

Judge Andrew Napolitano says President Donald Trump could face a “doomsday” over the various investigations surrounding him.

Truth time w/ Shep and Nap: The Fox News anomaly



Shep: You think a grand jury subpoena might come for Trump?

Nap: Yes.

Shep: You really think Mueller might indict the president?

Nap: Yes.

Shep: So you're saying the president is an unindicted co-conspirator.

Nap: Yes. pic.twitter.com/cBxVTY5yOW — Lis Power (@LisPower1) December 17, 2018

The Fox News senior judicial analyst gave an interview on Fox News earlier Monday in which he rebuked Rudy Giuliani for saying that Robert Mueller will never be allowed to interview the president. Hours later, he doubled down when he joined Fox News anchor Shepard Smith and said Trump could end up getting indicted over his most recent legal woes.

“Last week in a federal direct court here in New York City, a federal judge at the end of Michael Cohen‘s sentencing said the president orchestrated and paid for this crime,” Napolitano said.

“So you’re saying he’s an unindicted co-conspirator?” Smith asked.

“Yes,” Napolitano answered. “There’s ample evidence – this doesn’t require too much analysis – to indict the president, the question is do they want to do it. The DOJ has three opinions in this: two say you can’t indict a sitting president, one says you can, but all three address the problem of ‘what do you do when the statute of limitations is about to expire?’ All three agree in that case you indict in secret, keep it sealed and release it the day he gets out of office.”