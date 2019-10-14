Daily Caller:

A new report about the relationship between President Donald Trump and Fox News alleges that hosts Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum criticized and mocked Trump during a closed-door meeting last month. Fox News hosts Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, and Martha MacCallum attended an event in Manhattan to assure advertisers that “Trump doesn’t own” them, according to a piece published Sunday in the New York Times.

The Times report continues: “‘Contrary to the opinion of some people, he’s not our boss,’ Ms. MacCallum said, marveling at Mr. Trump’s criticism of Fox News for airing interviews with Democratic presidential candidates. ‘It is kind of shocking to hear that he really — that’s the way he thinks about how we should cover the election.’

Mr. Wallace joked about the president’s tendency to compare him unfavorably to his father, the ’60 Minutes’ legend Mike Wallace, who died in 2012. ‘He often likes to say about me, ‘You know, I was covered by Mike Wallace, I liked him much more,’” Mr. Wallace told the advertisers. ‘To which my reaction is always: One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me.’”