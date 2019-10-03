NEWSMAX:

Fox News host Todd Starnes has been fired from his post following a controversial segment on his radio show where he and a guest agreed Democrats do not believe in the Christian God and instead likely worship Moloch, a pagan god that allowed child sacrifice, The Wrap reports.

Right-wing pastor Robert Jeffress and Starnes were discussing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraging people to pray for President Donald Trump and for America following her announcement of impeachment proceedings against the president.

Jeffress said Trump is “the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel, pro-conservative judiciary president we have ever had,” warning “if the left ever regains control of this country again, our nation is finished.”

“I believe that,” replied Starnes. “I have no doubt that they want to especially go after and target Christians in America.”

Jeffress went on to rail against Pelosi for encouraging people to pray.

“Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice,” Jeffress said. “The God of the Bible doesn’t sanction the killing of millions and millions of children in the womb. I think the god they are worshiping is the god of their own imagination.”