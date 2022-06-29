Fox News and other members of the corporate press praised Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the January 6 Committee just hours before Secret Service agents reportedly announced their intent to contradict Hutchinson’s testimony under oath.

Hutchinson was a White House aide during the final days of the Trump administration.

During a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee, Hutchinson claimed White House Deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato told her former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer the presidential Suburban during the capitol riot and became upset when Secret Service agent Bobby Engel tried to stop him.

Hutchinson claimed that Trump “said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now.’”

A Fox News staffer reportedly said to the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, “Yeah, I don’t know how you possibly spin this,” after Hutchinson’s testimony.

