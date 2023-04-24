Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, having hosted his last primetime episode Friday, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News wrote in a statement Monday. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

Carlson became the network’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in the primetime lineup in 2016.

Carlson has been a controversial host, having questioned the support for Ukraine and been alleged to share anti-war sentiment that is not critical enough on Russia.

