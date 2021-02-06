Deadline.com:

Dobbs, one of Donald Trump’s steadfast defenders, was among the defendants named in election systems company Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed on Thursday against Fox Corp. The lawsuit claims that Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with guests Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, spread falsehoods that the company rigged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A Fox News spokesperson said of Dobbs’ cancellation, “As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business – this is part of those planned changes. A new 5 PM program will be announced in the near future.”

Fox News recently hired Larry Kudlow, former top economic adviser to Trump, with plans to introduce a weekday Fox Business show.

Dobbs’ will be replaced by a show called Fox Business Tonight, with Jackie DeAngelis hosting on Monday and Tuesday and David Asman hosting on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will then repeat at 7 PM ET.

Dobbs has been a signature figure at the business network, drawing its highest ratings. The channel touted the fact that his 5 PM ET show outpaced its CNBC competition last year, drawing an average of 305,000 total viewers, and that even a rebroadcast at 7 PM ET beat Shepard Smith’s recently launched newscast on the NBCUniversal network.

