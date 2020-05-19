BIZPACREVIEW.COM

A New Jersey Gym has been closed for months by the Governors tyrannical order.

The gym owners finally had enough and opened.

Police arrived immediately to tell the gym they were “violating the Governor’s order.”

Then the cops said, “have a nice day” and left.

God Bless America🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iVVmyZxEQM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2020

A New Jersey gym kicked opened its doors early this morning as supporters celebrated the move in defiance of the state’s coronavirus shutdown order. Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened Monday morning amid cheers from anti-lockdown protesters who were on hand to rally behind the business and send a message to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. “We made the decision to open,” Ian Smith, the co-owner of the gym told “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth on Monday, saying “we’re sick and tired of having our rights trampled on.” “We will not stand down,” he vowed, despite the lockdown and even in the face of police potentially arriving to enforce the stay-at-home order. He called out the restrictions which have allowed “big box” stores like Walmart to remain open while small businesses like his own have been force to keep their doors closed. Smith noted that safety guidelines being used by other places were studied and the gym was reopening the doors with a plan in place. “We put together a plan and the plan was first that members only so we knew who were in our doors at all times and when, something big corporations are not doing … we’ll be able to track all of that very easily. We’ll be taking temperatures at the door, according to CDC recommendations. Anybody at the time who is a 100.4 or more will not be allowed in until their fever has subsided for at least 48 hours,” Smith said

