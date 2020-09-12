New York Daily News:

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano sexually abused a man accused of arson in his court in the 1980s, a shocking lawsuit charged Friday.

The federal lawsuit filed by South Carolina resident Charles Corbishley alleges that Napolitano attacked him at a Hackensack, N.J. home.

Corbishley seeks $10 million under the New Jersey Child Victims Act.

“You know, you could be going away for a long time,” Napolitano allegedly told Corbishely, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the lawsuit.

Napolitano, who was wearing a trench coat, then told Corbishley to “be a good boy” and forced him to “perform fellatio on the Honorable Andrew Napolitano, the presiding Justice on his criminal case,” the suit states.

“At this moment, Plaintiff was paralyzed with fear. He wanted desperately to stop Defendant Napolitano’s sexual assault, but he was terrified about what Judge Napolitano would do to him if he resisted or fought back,” the lawsuit continues.

After the encounter, Napolitano sentenced Corbishley to probation and community service — no jail time. The suit notes that Corbishley’s co-defendant in the arson case was sentenced to several years in prison.

Corbishley later violated his probation but Napolitano treated him with unusual leniency, granting a motion to vacate the probation in its entirety in 1992, the suit said.

“Judge Napolitano has assured us in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false and he will fight them aggressively in court,” Fox News said in a statement.

The encounter, according to the suit, was arranged by Corbishley’s lawyer, Robert Hollis.

Hollis called Napolitano his “friend” and said “I can take care of the case now” after it was transferred to Napolitano’s court, according to the suit. He arranged the abusive encounter by telling Corbishley to go shovel snow at Napolitano’s house, the lawsuit said.

