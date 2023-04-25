Former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan pushed FOX News owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to refrain from reporting on allegations of election fraud following the 2020 election.

In February court documents were leaked out from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FOX News.

Dominion Voting Systems sued FOX News for $1.6 billion in a defamation lawsuit in March 2021.

In the court documents, FOX News discovered that Dominion’s own employees expressed serious concerns about the security of their voting machines.

FOX News later reportedly settled the lawsuit with Dominion for $787 million anyway. This was a stunning amount to turn over to the Dominion company considering the statements made by the top officials at the Dominion company.

Mark Beckstrand, a Dominion Sales Manager, confirmed that other parties “have gotten ahold of [Dominion’s] equipment illicitly” in the past. Beckstrand identified specific instances in Georgia and North Carolina and testified that a Dominion machine was “hacked” in Michigan. Beckstrand confirmed that these security failures were “reported about in the news.”

