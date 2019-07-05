WASHINGTON EXAMINER

At least three Revolutionary Communist Party supporters were detained outside the White House after burning two American flags on the Fourth of July. The activists, opposing President Trump and calling for a “world without America,” were met by a large counterprotest. The Secret Service detained flag-burning activist Gregory “Joey” Johnson and at least two allies in the aftermath. The agency says two men have been charged. Johnson won a 1989 Supreme Court case that invalidated state laws banning flag burning. Earlier this year, he won a $225,000 settlement from Cleveland, Ohio, as a result of his arrest for burning a flag at the 2016 Republican convention. A man who identified himself as a veteran grabbed a half-burned flag after it ignited on Pennsylvania Avenue.

