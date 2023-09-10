Fourth-grade teacher and mother of two charged with raping boy, 12, at her Tennessee home: ‘It’s unspeakable’

A fourth-grade teacher in Tennessee could face 25 years behind bars after she was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old and befriending other former students online.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested outside her home Friday by Covington Police Department and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

The mother-of-two has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student in 2021 in her home, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

The Charger Academy teacher admitting to inappropriately communicating with students, the police said.

McCommon was suspended without pay on August 24 after a parent came forward with the allegation, according to WREG.

After the parent came forward, several other students claimed McCommon befriend them online and even played video games with them, the outlet reported.

