Police are looking for a suspect described as a young, light-skinned black male with a thin build who was last seen fleeing the scene on foot

Gunman burst into a Struthers, Ohio, home early Monday and opened fire, killing four-year-old Rowan Sweeney

Two men and two women, all in their 20s, were struck by gunfire ; one of the male victims was shot twice in the head and is in critical condition

Rowan died in the arms of his wounded mother, 22-year-old Alexis Schneider

Police chief said it was not a random act of violence but a targeted attack

Police in Ohio are searching for a man who walked into a family’s home and opened fire early this morning, killing a four-year-old boy and wounding four adults.

The mass shooting took place at around 2am on Monday inside a two-story home in the 100 block of Perry Street in Struthers on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said during a press briefing this afternoon that the gunman made his way inside the home and began yelling at the people inside.

Before the residents had a chance to respond, the intruder opened fire inside the living room, reported WKBN27.

Roddy identified the deceased child this afternoon as four-year-old Rowan Sweeney. He died in the arms of his mother, 22-year-old Alexis Scheider, who was also shot.

Yarnell Green Jr, 30, and 20-year-old Andre Stephon McCoy Jr were in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center, one of them suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and the other from two gunshot wounds to the back.

Both Schneider and Cassandra Marsicola, 20, were hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the legs.

The suspect ran away from the home on foot. Police said the surviving victims told them they did not know the gunman.

Marsicola called 911 to report the incident, saying that everyone in the house had been shot.

Schneider could be heard yelling on the call, ‘My son is dead.’

Neighbors reported hearing five to eight gunshots but did not see the suspect.

The two injured women were described as friends. They are cooperating with the investigation.

