Four weeks after Fox abruptly fired Tucker Carlson – and Newsmax continues to grow and keep market share.

And we are regularly beating CNN in prime time – despite the fact we’re in 20 million less homes!

At the same Fox News continues to see serious declines in audience across all day parts.

Newsmax’s big growth on TV has positively impacted Newsmax.com and our social media.

Please find below the latest Nielsen data for the last four weeks, as of Friday.