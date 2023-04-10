The four innocent victims gunned down in Monday’s bank mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky by 23-year-old former bank employee Connor Sturgeon have now been identified.

Police identified the four victims as several high ranking individuals at the Old National Bank, including Tommy Elliott, 63, a senior vice president and personal friend of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The others were identified as Jim Tutt, 64, a market executive, Joshua Barrick, 40, another senior vice president, and Juliana Farmer, 45, a commercial loan specialist.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on how to be a good dad,” Beshear said. “These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us.”

