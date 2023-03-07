The four US citizens shot at and abducted in Mexico were identified by family members Monday as a group of friends from South Carolina.

Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams — who remain missing — had traveled to Mexico for a cosmetic medical procedure when they were abducted on Friday, according to relatives who spoke to ABC News and the Associated Press.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” said Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

She said her brother had two friends who had accompanied a third pal to get tummy tuck surgery.

McGee’s mother, Barbara Burgess, 54, told ABC News she was concerned about her daughter’s trip to get cosmetic work done and warned her not to go.

