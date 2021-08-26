The Hill:

12 U.S. service members killed, 15 wounded in Kabul airport attack: report

Twelve U.S. service members including 11 Marines and a Navy medic were killed in an explosion at the Kabul airport Thursday, according to The Associated Press, citing two U.S. officials who warned that those numbers could grow.The Pentagon also confirmed 15 people were wounded during a press briefing. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby earlier on Thursday confirmed “a number of U.S. service members were killed” in the airport attack, though he did not provide a number on the casualties.

“A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” Kirby said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday condemned the attack at the airport and said U.S. forces “will not be dissuaded” from their evacuation efforts.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense, I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today,” Austin said in a statement.

“Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief.”



He added that the U.S. military “will not be dissuaded from the task at hand” and “to do anything less — especially now — would dishonor the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan.” Multiple explosions rocked the area around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, killing and wounding a number of U.S. and Afghan civilians.

The “complex attack” took place near one of the gates of the airport and led to “a number of US & civilian casualties,” and a second explosion happened near the Baron Hotel, located a short distance from the airport gate, Kirby said in a tweet.

The U.S. ambassador in Afghanistan’s capital alerted staff of the casualties, a U.S. official told the Journal.

