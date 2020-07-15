Daily Mail:

The people involved in the shocking attack have not been indentified

The mother of the male teen defended his actions, claiming he didn’t mean to kick the toddler in the head

Disturbing video has emerged showing four teens brutally beat a ‘pregnant’ woman and kick her young daughter in the head.

The brutal beat down took place on July 14 in Brooklyn, Illinois.

Footage of the confrontation emerged on Twitter and shows three female teens attacking a black woman wearing a black and white hoodie as she stood outside a home with her toddler daughter.

The three girls are seen punching her body, pushing her onto the ground and viciously pulling her hair.

A male jumps into the fight and when he lands he kicks a toddler in the head, sending her spiraling towards the ground.

