Hungary’s national-conservative prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has won a fourth consecutive term of office, matching Germany’s Angela Merkel — despite the establishment left, far left, and even the far right teaming up to oust him at the ballot box. In a victory speech to supporters of his Fidesz-KDNP party on Sunday, Prime Minister Orbán hailed their triumph over the “overwhelming force” of “the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the [George] Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media, and in the end, even the Ukrainian president” as proof that “Christian democratic politics, conservative civic politics, and patriotic politics [are] not the past, [but] the future.” “We have won a great victory – a victory so great that you can see it from the moon, certainly from Brussels,” the Hungarian quipped, in reference to the near-uniform hostility to his government’s anti-mass migration, socially conservative programme among the European Union establishment.

