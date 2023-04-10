Four major U.S. banks and one individual have been subpoenaed for financial records belonging to the Biden family, the House Oversight Committee confirmed Friday afternoon.

The revelation provides an insight into the path House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) is taking to investigate the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud. His investigation has encompassed issuing subpoenas and requesting interviews from Biden business associates and interviewing whistleblowers.

The Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A. are the banks Comer has compelled for information, Fox News confirmed. In addition, Mervyn Yan, a former Biden business associate, was also subpoenaed.

