Four California family members kidnapped together earlier this week were found dead in a rural part of the state on Wednesday, authorities said.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “our worst fears have been confirmed” when the four bodies, including an 8-month-old baby girl, were discovered by a farm worker in the northern California county.

The man suspected of kidnapping the family, Jesus Manuel Salgado, was taken into custody Tuesday.

No charges have been filed, though Warnke said authorities will work to build a case against him.

“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” Warnke said during a Wednesday night press conference. “I said it earlier there’s a special place in hell for this guy.”

