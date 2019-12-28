NY POST

Sometimes, nothing was said but there was a punch or slap out of nowhere. Other times, the assailant shouted a hateful slur that left no question of motive: “F- -k you, Jews!” There have been eight attacks in the city so far this week, all during Hanukkah, that are being investigated as anti-Semitic hate crimes, police said on Friday — a spree of harassment and misdemeanor assaults that the NYPD chief of detectives called “alarming.” All but one of the attacks happened in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn, including the most recent one, when a man barrelled into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters on the Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights just before 7 a.m. Friday.

