Four males have been brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in Ireland after a mass stabbing event at one of the country’s many migrant hotels.

Led by an extremely globalist coalition of political parties, the European Union member-state has pursued a radical policy of open borders since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, with around 65,000 would-be refugees and asylum seekers supposedly from Ukraine and beyond arriving in the country this year.

Such a massive influx into a nation of only around five million people has put great strain on resources, with the government rapidly running out of places to house many of the new arrivals, often resorting to contracting out hotels and even using disused office blocks to lodge migrants.

It was reportedly at one of these hotels where the stabbing incident occurred, with the Irish Times reporting that police were called out to the Hotel Killarney at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening local time, which is currently being used as migrant accommodation.

Two men in their thirties are said to have been arrested in relation to the incident, and a forensic investigation is now set to take place at the scene on Monday.

The sudden presence of tens of thousands of migrants — many of whom do not even claim to be Ukrainians — in Ireland has led to significant social disquiet over the past twelve months, with many in the country questioning their government’s willingness to house foreign nationals at a time when many in the country are struggling to afford homes themselves.

Questions have also been raised as to who exactly is being granted permission to stay in the country by state authorities, with one video going viral in the country last week depicting a migrant saying that the Irish will “have to” adjust to the demands made by new Muslim arrivals.

