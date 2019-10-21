NEW YORK POST:

Four drug companies reached a last-minute legal settlement over their role in the opioid addiction epidemic just as a nine-week trial was scheduled to start in Cleveland, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, McKesson Corp, and Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will announce the settlement on Monday, according to the report.

It was unclear if the fifth defendant, pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, had reached a settlement with the two Ohio counties that were the plaintiffs in the trial set to begin Monday morning.

On Friday, talks collapsed aimed at reaching a broader $48 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits filed by counties, towns and states from across the country over the opioid crisis.