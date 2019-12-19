THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A handful of House Democrats broke party ranks, defying the overwhelming majority of their caucus by not voting in favor of impeaching President Trump.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said, she did not lobby or “whip” votes before the chamber Wednesday night backed two articles of impeachment, too many defections would have been a bad political look for Democratic lawmakers.

Here are the four House Democrats who didn’t go along with their party leadership’s impeachment push, in whole or in part.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Van Drew voted against both articles, covering abuse of power and obstructing Congress. A freshman lawmaker whose southern New Jersey swing district leans Republican, Van Drew had foreshadowed his dissension for weeks, calling out his colleagues for “fracturing the nation” with its investigation.

Van Drew, 66, lost several senior aides over the weekend in response to speculation he was going to switch parties and become a Republican. But on Wednesday night, Van Drew, a dentist and former state senator, told reporters he was still a Democrat.

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota

Peterson, who had long resisted Democratic efforts to oust Trump, voted against both measures. The president won the veteran politician’s western Minnesota district by more than 30 percentage points in 2016. Peterson, 75, who first elected to Congress in 1990, was defiant after the historic proceedings, insisting he would not “be whipped in line.”