Two men shot-up a Kansas City bar early Sunday after getting guns following an earlier fight — killing four men and injuring five others, according to cops. Police found the four dead men — all Hispanic — inside the Tequila KC Bar at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, they said. Five others were also hit but managed to flee the carnage, with trails of blood leading from the private club which had been packed with about 40 revelers, officers said. All five injured are said to be in stable condition. There had been no arrests as of Sunday morning — with police hunting at least two men who used handguns, Kansas City Police confirmed. “There may have been something in the bar earlier in the evening that happened, suspects left and then suspects came back,” police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told reporters, according to KSHB. “We believe that there are possibly two suspects that entered back into the bar and started shooting. “We do not believe this is random — we do believe this was an isolated incident. We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do it again.” The dead — one in their late-50s, one in their mid-30s and two in their mid-20s — were all Hispanic. However, Tomasic stressed, “We do not feel it’s racially motivated.”

