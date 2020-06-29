Fox News:

The men were all charged in a criminal complaint with “destruction of federal property,” according to the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice on Saturday announced charges against four men for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., during a demonstration earlier this week.

The news broke just hours after President Trump tweeted 15 individual press releases from the U.S. Park Police, with photographs of suspects who allegedly desecrated the monument, which lies on federally owned property. These men were charged in a criminal complaint Friday with “destruction of federal property,” according to the Justice Department (DOJ).

Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia

Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.

Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland

Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine

The charges were announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin; Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division, James A. Dawson, and Acting Chief of the Park Police Gregory T. Monahan.

