London’s Metropolitan Police are searching for “four black males” in connection to the shooting of radical Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

The shooting of the self-described “Black Panther of Oxford” Sasha Johnson has sparked widespread speculation over the motives of her attack. While some in Britain, including leftist Labour Party MP Diane Abbott, have attempted to link the shooting to Johnson’s political activism, the police have said there is no evidence to suggest the shooting was a targeted attack.

In a statement provided to Breitbart London, Met Commander Alison Heydari said: “From our enquiries so far, we have established that Sasha had been at a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham early on Sunday morning.

“Around 3 am a group of four black males dressed in dark coloured clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm. They had left the scene before officers arrived.”

Commander Heydari went on to say that the police are “aware of Sasha’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities – however, I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack.”

Despite claims from Sasha Johnson’s political party, the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), that she had received “numerous death threats”, Heydari said that the Metropolitan Police are not aware of any threats made against her prior to the shooting.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible and to bring them to justice,” the police commander said.

