Four Biden family business associates are cooperating with the House investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said Monday.

Comer is investigating Joe Biden and the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud. The probe has encompassed subpoenaing bank records and demanding cooperation from family business associates.

“We are in communication with four former Biden family business associates,” Comer told Fox Business. “They are cooperating with our investigation.”

“And I will tell you it’s very concerning,” he said about the information the whistleblowers revealed to the committee.

The committee was not able to confirm to Breitbart News who the four members were due to their whistleblower status, but one member is likely Hunter Biden’s top financial lieutenant Eric Schwerin.

