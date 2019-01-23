USA TODAY:

An offhand remark by a Greece Odyssey Academy student during lunchtime on Friday sparked a police investigation that led to the arrest of four people in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Muslim community in New York.

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan said the probe kicked off after a 16-year-old student showed a picture of another person on his phone to friends in the cafeteria and “made a comment to the effect ‘he looks like the next school shooter, doesn’t he?'”

Other students alarmed by that student’s remarks reported them to school officials.

Through a series of subsequent interviews, police were eventually led to what Phelan said was a “serious plot” to attack the community of Islamberg in Delaware County, near the Catskills.

During the investigation, police recovered 23 firearms and three homemade bombs, Phelan said.

“If they had carried out this plot, and we have every indication that was what they were going to do, people would have died,” said Phelan. “The kid who said something saved people’s lives. Everything worked and as a result, nobody’s dead and that’s a good story.”