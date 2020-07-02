Breitbart:

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas may be planning to retire soon, according to rumors in the media Wednesday.

Robert Costa reported in the Washington Post that the Trump administration was preparing for the possible retirement of Justice Clarence Thomas:

Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative appointed by George H.W. Bush, is privately seen by Trump’s aides as the most likely to retire this year. While Thomas has not given any indication of doing so, the White House and Senate Republicans are quietly preparing for a possible opening, according to a White House official and two outside Trump political advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations.

In response to that article, Hugh Hewitt stated on the Hugh Hewitt Show that he did not believe Thomas would retire, but that he had been told Alito was considering retirement.

Thomas is 72 and Alito is 70 years old.

In addition, liberal justices Justices Stephen Breyer (81) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87) are considered candidates for retirement.

Therefore, it is possible that whoever is president for the next four years could have the opportunity to make four Supreme Court appointments.

