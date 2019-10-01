WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

As House Democrats launch impeachment investigations into President Trump, their party’s presidential candidates are squabbling over who had the idea first.

Four candidates are claiming the mantle of the first to take a risky but noble stance on removing the 45th president from the White House.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren received ample media attention when she came out in support of impeachment proceedings on April 19, shortly after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller examined instances in which Trump may have obstructed the investigation, but he did not make a determination on the charge due to longstanding Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States,” Warren said.

Following reports of a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, Warren highlighted her early support for impeachment at the beginning of her speech at the Polk Democratic County Steak Fry in Iowa.

“I read all 448 pages” of the Mueller report, Warren said last weekend, “and when I got to the end, I called for the impeachment of Donald Trump.”