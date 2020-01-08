NEW YORK POST:

A woman who founded an Illinois animal sanctuary faces cruelty charges after hundreds of carcasses were found in shallow graves at her property, according to reports.

Corrine DiLorenzo, 38, was accused of intentionally causing the death of a variety of companion animals including dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, birds, goats, raccoons and turtles between 2014 and 2018, according to NBC News.

DiLorenzo – who founded the now-defunct nonprofit Earth Animal Sanctuary in Thawville, about 100 miles south of Chicago – was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

An online petition demanding that DiLorenzo be slapped with criminal charges was launched last summer after the carcasses of hundreds of animals that had been rescued and surrendered to the sanctuary were found at the site.

“On June 23, 2019, a former board member of Earth Animal Sanctuary discovered nothing short of a horror story,” read the petition, which had almost 8,500 signatures Wednesday.