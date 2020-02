Breitbart:

Foul play is being considered following the third train derailment in Canada this month, after left-wing extremists called on supporters to sabotage the country’s rail system.

The incident occurred in Sainte-Marie-Salomé in Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec earlier this week and saw two train cars derailed, with an unnamed source claiming that something had purposely been put on the tracks to derail the train, CTV reports.

