The former U.S. Army major behind the 2009 massacre at Fort Hood applauded the Taliban terrorist group’s takeover of Afghanistan in a recent letter. From death row at Fort Leavenworth, Nidal Hasan claimed, “We Have Won” and congratulated the terrorist organization, according to the Washington Examiner, which obtained the letter. “Hasan, who gunned down 14 people and wounded 43 more, urged the nascent terrorist government to implement its brand of brutal oppression under the guise of religion,” the outlet continued. Breitbart News reported in August 2013 that a U.S. military panel sentenced Hasan to death following just two hours of deliberation, noting it was a unanimous decision. “Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land,” Hasan said in the letter from August 18. “I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly.” “We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath. It is to All-mighty God we give thanks!”

