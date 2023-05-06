Gateway Pundit

Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton will wear a rainbow helmet in the Miami Grand Prix to protest Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Hamilton, F1’s only black driver, regularly wears a rainbow helmet when racing in countries with controversial LGBT laws. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hamilton compared Florida to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi,” Hamilton said. When asked about if he thinks F1 should boycott the state, Hamilton said that decision is not up to him. “It’s not for me to decide something like that,” Hamilton said. “I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it. I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend and I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it.” “It’s not the people of Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue,” he added. “I think, hopefully, all I can do – the sport is going to be here whether I am or not – but the least I can do is just continue to be supportive and just being here and having that on my helmet, hopefully that speaks well to the subject.”

