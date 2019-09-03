THE WASHINGTON POST:

For nearly a decade, Ryan Diviney existed in a vegetative state, a beating heart inside a paralyzed body, the result of a being kicked in the head during a catastrophic beating that altered the course of his young life and the lives of those who loved him.

His father, Ken, who after the attack quit his job to devote himself to Ryan’s daily care at home, was beside him when his son died Saturday, at age 29, while they drove to a hospital in Winchester, Virginia.

The Divineys, who reside in Ashburn, Virginia, had been at their West Virginia cabin for the holiday weekend when Ryan’s pulse quickened at an alarming rate and he struggled to breathe, his father recalled in a telephone interview Monday.

Ken Diviney decided to take his son to the hospital, a trip that was all too common for Ryan, who underwent a couple dozen surgical procedures and had appeared on the brink of death at various points after two men attacked him in Morgantown, West Virginia, in 2009.

As they sped toward Winchester, Ryan appeared to lose consciousness. Ken Diviney said he pulled over on the side of a road, instructed his wife, Sue, to call 911, and administered CPR to his son.