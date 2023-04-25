Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has been warning that Joe Biden’s health is in decline.

The Gateway Pundit reported on his assessment of Biden’s recent health report as ‘alarming’ and accused the White House physician of covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.

Now that Biden has officially launched his 2024 re-election campaign, Jackson is again demanding that Biden take a cognitive test or drop out the 2024 race.

The New York Post reports that , “Jackson, who has repeatedly questioned whether the 80-year-old president has the cognitive ability to be commander-in-chief, renewed calls for a mental evaluation as Biden announced Tuesday he was seeking re-election. The Republican made the demands in a letter, obtained by The Post, which is currently being circulated among House Republicans in a bid to garner support before it is sent to Biden.”

