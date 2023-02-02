Jerusalem Post

Andrei Medvedev says he witnessed the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner.

A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of atrocities in the conflict to justice. Andrei Medvedev, who crossed the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, says he witnessed the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner. Medvedev said he fled over the Arctic border, climbing through barbed-wire fences and evading a border patrol with dogs, hearing guards firing shots as he ran through a forest and over the frozen river that separates the two countries. The 26-year-old is now seeking asylum in Norway. “Many consider me to be a scoundrel, a criminal, a murderer,” Medvedev said in an interview. “First of all, repeatedly, and again, I would like to apologize, and although I don’t know how it would be received, I want to say I’m sorry. “I want to explain that I am not that person. Yes, I served in Wagner. There are some moments (in my story) that people don’t like, that I joined them at all, but nobody is born smart.” Appearing relaxed and confident, Medvedev said he wanted to speak out about his experiences in the war so “the perpetrators are punished” for their crimes in Ukraine.

