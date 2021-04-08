Breitbart:



Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography as part of a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster. The announcement came on Wednesday, coinciding with the launch of Pence’s Advancing American Freedom PAC.

According to the publisher, the autobiography will focus on:

…Pence’s faith and public service, covering his trajectory from Columbus, IN, to his time as the second-highest ranking official in the Trump Administration. Pence will address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021.

Pence is represented by David Vigliano and Thomas Flannery of Vigliano Associates. The first book is tentatively set to be released in 2023.

Pence also released information about his Advancing American Freedom PAC on Wednesday. The PAC’s goal is

…to promote the pro-freedom policies of the last four years that created unprecedented prosperity at home and restored respect for America abroad, to defend those policies from liberal attacks and media distortions, and to prevent the radical Left from enacting its policy agenda that would threaten America’s freedoms.

Members of the Advancing American Freedom Advisory Board include Kirk Cameron, Kellyanne Conway, Newt Gingrich, Larry Kudlow, Rick Santorum, Seema Verma, and Scott Walker.

The PAC’s Executive Director, Paul Teller, says:

Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence, Americans experienced unprecedented prosperity. The policies that led to those accomplishments are now under attack by the radical Left and the Biden Administration, and the foundation of our Nation is under siege.

CNN reported Wednesday that inside sources disclosed “the former vice president’s [book] deal is worth seven figures, somewhere in the range of $3 million to $4 million.”

