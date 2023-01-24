Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress on Tuesday that he discovered documents bearing classified markings from his time as vice president in his Carmel, Indiana, home on Jan. 16.

Following the revelations that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank and Wilmington, Delaware, Pence’s team conducted searches of Pence’s Indiana home and the office of his political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom.

According to his team, Pence informed the National Archives on Jan. 18 that a small number of potential classified documents were found in two small boxes. Another two boxes contained copies of vice presidential papers. The National Archives then informed the FBI, per standard procedure.

Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote on Jan. 18 to Acting Director Kate Dillon McClure of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration to inform her of the papers “containing classified markings.”

