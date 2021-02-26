The Post Millennial:



John Geddert, former coach for the London 2012 US Olympic Gymnastics Team was found dead in Grand Ledge, Michigan. Coach Geddert initially agreed to surrender to the sheriff’s office but never showed up for his 2:15 PM arraignment.

The complaint published by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel lists 24 criminal charges against John Geddert: 14 counts of human trafficking, forced labor causing injury, six counts of trafficking a minor for forced labor, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree sexual conduct, one count of continuing criminal enterprise, and one count of lying to police.

“The Attorney General’s office alleges that Geddert’s treatment of young gymnasts constitutes human trafficking as he reportedly subjected his athletes to forced labor or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm. Geddert then neglected those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to perform to the standard he expected.”

According to NBC News, the two criminal sexual conduct counts stem from “sexual penetration” accusations that allegedly took place in January 2012.

Geddert and Larry Nassar were long-time associates.

The connections to Larry Nassar include being the “in-house medical expert” of Geddert’s Twistars gym in Michigan. The location where the former USA Gymnastics team doctor’s abuse took place. This plays into the charges against Geddert, since in 2016 he was asked about Nassar’s crimes, and allegedly lied about it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a follow-up statement regarding Geddert’s death: “My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

More at The Post Millennial