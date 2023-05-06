The man accused of fatally stabbing two people in California and injuring a third had a full academic scholarship to university, it emerged, and was studying to become a doctor.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was arrested on Wednesday after terrorizing the college town of Davis.

He appeared in court on Friday in Woodland, 15 miles north of Sacramento, and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The University of California, Davis confirmed that he had been a student, in his third year of a biological science degree, until April 25, ‘when he was separated for academic reasons.’

They did not provide more detail.

